Khloe Kardashian Tristan's to Blame, Not Jordyn For My Family Breakup

3/2/2019 11:00 AM PST

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson's to Blame for Family Breakup

Breaking News

Khloe Kardashian's had a change of heart, because now she's saying Jordyn Woods should not be blamed for breaking up her family ... this is Tristan Thompson's doing.

Khloe just posted a series of tweets starting with, "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have."

She then adds this has been very painful because she was hurt by someone close to her who she loves and treats like a little sister -- Jordyn -- but ultimately ... this is all Tristan's fault.

It's interesting ... Khloe adds even though she was humiliated by Tristan cheating on her -- it wasn't as much of a shock this time around. 

Now she says it's time for her to move on and count her blessings -- "my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

This is a near 180 from Friday, when Khloe quickly called BS on Jordyn's story on 'Red Table Talk' and accused her of being a liar and home-wrecker. Jordyn admitted she shouldn't have gone to Thompson's house party, but claimed she didn't really cheat with him ... there was just a friendly goodbye kiss with zero passion.

BTW -- regardless of blame ... Khloe's unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on social media.