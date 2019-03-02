Khloe Kardashian Tristan's to Blame, Not Jordyn For My Family Breakup

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson's to Blame for Family Breakup

Khloe Kardashian's had a change of heart, because now she's saying Jordyn Woods should not be blamed for breaking up her family ... this is Tristan Thompson's doing.

Khloe just posted a series of tweets starting with, "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have."

She then adds this has been very painful because she was hurt by someone close to her who she loves and treats like a little sister -- Jordyn -- but ultimately ... this is all Tristan's fault.

It's interesting ... Khloe adds even though she was humiliated by Tristan cheating on her -- it wasn't as much of a shock this time around.

Now she says it's time for her to move on and count her blessings -- "my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

This is a near 180 from Friday, when Khloe quickly called BS on Jordyn's story on 'Red Table Talk' and accused her of being a liar and home-wrecker. Jordyn admitted she shouldn't have gone to Thompson's house party, but claimed she didn't really cheat with him ... there was just a friendly goodbye kiss with zero passion.

BTW -- regardless of blame ... Khloe's unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on social media.