Tristan Thompson Steps Out Again With Mystery Chick, Second Time In A Week

Tristan Thompson appears to be moving on from Khloe Kardashian AND Jordyn Woods ... because the NBA star is going back for seconds with his mystery chick in New York City.
Tristan was hanging with the same woman from last week's dinner at Carbone in NYC, and Tuesday night the pair hit up Nobu for more good eats.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in town again to play the Brooklyn Nets, so Tristan is taking advantage of the NBA schedule to log some more quality time with his mystery boo. And, he's gotta love being far away from the drama he triggered last month, when he was caught making out with Jordyn at a house party in Los Angeles.
It's interesting ... we got TT walking into the team hotel with 2 Starbucks cups Tuesday afternoon, and hours later he and this stunning brunette emerged for another night on the town.
Someone's definitely thirsty.