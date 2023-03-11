Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kardashian Klan At Birthday Party for BFF, Tristan Thompson Makes Appearance

Kardashian Family Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kris, Tristan Hit Up BDay Party Screw the Rain!!!

3/11/2023 9:28 AM PT
Celebrating Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s 40th birthday!
The Kardashian Klan showed up in force to celebrate twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday bash in stormy L.A. Friday night ... but the rain didn't seem to dampen the mood.

Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris Jenner all showed up at The Nice Guy restaurant in WeHo for their longtime friends' soiree, which was busting at the seams with celebs.

Among the guests ... Lauren London, Evan Ross, Simon Huck, Nicole Williams, Adrienne Bailon, Lance Gross and Yris Palmer.

Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson also dropped in, although he didn't arrive with her and they left separately.

Everyone was dressed to the nines, which explains why some guests hid under umbrellas to protect their fancy outfits as they braved the elements.

Of course, Khloe heaped lots of praise on Malika, whom she befriended as a teen in the late 90s. She even took to Instagram to celebrate Malika and Khadijah, posting several old photos of the three together.

Kim also shared a video from the event on her IG, showing her mugging for the camera with Kylie and Kris.

Overall, it seemed as if everybody was having a blast ... weather be damned.

Happy B-day!!!

