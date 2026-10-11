Kim Kardashian Clears the Air With Reporter Martin Brundle After Viral Snub

Kim Kardashian and Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle are back on speaking terms ... at least judging by their latest F1 grid walk encounter, which went a whole lot smoother than their last one.

F1 fans have educated Kim Kardashian on grid protocol. You don't brush Martin Brundle off...😂 #SingaporeGP #gridwalk #F1 https://t.co/QGvUiyPuEl @JajaBreed

The reality star crossed paths with the veteran broadcaster Sunday at the Singapore Grand Prix, months after their awkward Monaco moment went viral ... and this time, Kim was way more happy to chat.

As Martin approached Kim on the carpet for an interview, Kim jokingly asked "Did I not know the rules, did we get off on the wrong foot?" and Martin laughed it off while continuing with the interview.

The two got into a conversation about Formula 1, with Kim telling Martin she thinks the sport is "amazing and wild" and something she'd never experienced before. She was also asked about her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, adding she was praying for the best and felt confident in him.

Martin: Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1. How, how are you today? [...] Are you enjoying F1?



Kim: 🤔⁉️❓️❔️🤨



😂😂😂😂 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/KZTqa63erM @LH44updates

As we previously reported ... Kim caught heat back in June when Brundle approached her and sister Khloé Kardashian during his famous grid walk at the Monaco Grand Prix.

He introduced himself and asked Kim how she was enjoying the race, but she appeared to look away without responding. The moment quickly blew up online, with some fans branding Kim rude while others suggested she might not have heard him amid the commotion.

Now, it seems the two have put that awkward exchange behind them ... and Kim's latest appearance shows she was more than willing to give Brundle some time on camera.