Kim Kardashian Reveals She Has More Nannies In Her Rotation Than Kids

Kim Kardashian may have more nannies than kids ... but she is all about being part of her children's daily routine.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Times ... Kim told the publication that while 1 nanny is on duty ... she has 4 others in her rotation.

Despite the help ... Kim makes sure to pick up and drop off her 4 kids at school each day -- and they all have dinner each night.

She said ... "I think I am an intermediate-strict parent. I’m extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night."

Kim admitted she does worry about the effects of fame though ... especially as the family is featured on "The Kardashians."

"Each kid does what they’re comfortable with. So, my little ones come around when I’m filming but they don’t really do storylines."

We reported earlier ... elsewhere in the interview, Kim admitted to being single for 5 years following her split from ex-husband -- and father of her children -- Kanye West.