Kim Kardashian Awarded 1 Euro As Compensation For Infamous 2016 Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian has been awarded just one euro for the infamous 2016 Paris robbery she says was "deeply traumatic" ... but it sounds like this is the outcome Kim wanted.

A Paris court awarded the meager compensation on Tuesday -- which was reportedly the amount she had asked for -- and recognized her as a victim of the harrowing incident.

Kim and stylist Simone Harouche -- who was at the hotel when the robbery went down -- tell TMZ in a joint statement ... "We are grateful to the French justice system for recognizing us as victims of the terrible events that took place in Paris in 2016. The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us."

The statement continues ... "Today's decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition. We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal."

The court also awarded payouts to the other victims ... the hotel's former receptionist will be getting 109,516 euros, and the hotel was awarded 50,000 euros, according to the Associated Press.

As you know, Kim said she was bound and zip-tied when the robbers broke in and nabbed over $6 million in jewelry ... and she testified before a French court.