Kim Kardashian's Kids Granted Protection from Alleged Stalker Who Sent Plan B

Kids Get Protection From Man She Says Sent Plan B

Kim Kardashian's children are getting court-ordered protection against the man she says sent her Plan B and has previously shown up outside their house ... and he can't get near them for half a decade.

Kim asked a judge back in July for her permanent restraining order against Nicholas Costanza to include protections for North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West ... and now we've learned her request was granted in a Sept. 10 court hearing.

The restraining order is set to expire at midnight on Aug. 3, 2031 -- a five-year window.

As we reported ... Kim's lawyers -- Shawn Holley and Kate Mangels -- had previously requested to extend Kim's order -- issued back in July 2021 -- against Constanza in her July request when it was initially set to expire.

Her legal team claimed Costanza's behavior -- which they say includes "delusional beliefs, anger and obsession" -- had not improved and pointed to creepy messages that allegedly violated the order.

The papers stated that Costanza once unlawfully entered a house he claimed he bought with her and told Kim to meet him and bring the whole family in 2024.