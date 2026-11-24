John Rogers -- the youngest son of the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" star Fred Rogers -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Rogers family confirmed John passed away, but did not provide details.

John was born in 1961 and raised by his father, Fred, and mother, Joanne Byrd.

While Fred rose to prominence as the always patient and kind father figure when "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" took off in the late 1960s, John and his older brother, James Byrd Rogers, admitted to making a little bit of trouble for their old man back at home.

For example, the biography "The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers" includes a story in which John and James grew marijuana in their parents' basement in the 1970s. Fred destroyed the plants after Joanne discovered them.

John was arrested in the early 2000s for aggravated battery related to a fight with his ex-wife. He eventually struck a plea deal to a lesser charge.

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He lived a mostly private life ... though John would occasionally surface to pay tribute to his legendary father, who passed away in 2003. He and James accepted a star on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame on their father's behalf last year.

John was 65.