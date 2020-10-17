Mister Rogers' Son Agrees Joe Biden's Like the TV Icon, Says it's a Compliment

Exclusive

It's a beautiful day to be Joe Biden, because he's being compared to Fred Rogers ... even by the son of the legendary children's TV show host.

It's pretty ironic, but the Democratic presidential nominee has senior Trump campaign advisor Mercedes Schlapp to thank for this positive pub, after she compared Biden's Thursday town hall to watching "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." Of course, she meant it as a bad thing.

The intended jab was a major fail -- including misspelling Fred's last name -- as Twitter folks immediately reminded her that Mister Rogers is admired and beloved by almost everyone.

His own son, John Rogers, tells TMZ ... comparing anyone to his father is a major compliment, not an insult, and Biden's worthy of the praise. He says he especially sees a similarity in the demeanor of the 2 men, telling us Biden seems gentle like his father ... and speaks like him too.

John says his dad had a lot of kindness and feelings for other people, and his iconic show was so special because he was incredible with kids, great to those who worked for him, and spread a wonderful message across the globe.

John's not the only Rogers family member to give props to Joe either. Fred's widow, Joanne, described herself as a "very big Biden fan" last month and said ... "I think we all need somebody like Biden who can give us little pats on the back."

Joe Biden FaceTimes with the widow of Mr. Rogers during a brief campaign stop in Latrobe, Pa. pic.twitter.com/aK7BXJspaA — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020 @tylerpager

The former VP called Joanne a little while later to thank her.

On the flip side, she blasted President Trump for constantly lying and called him a "horrible person."