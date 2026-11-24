Julianne Hough is no longer dating Peloton instructor Adrian Williams after a brief romance ... TMZ has learned.

The "Dancing with the Stars" co-host tells TMZ ... she briefly dated Adrian, but they are no longer together.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the relationship ended abruptly. It's unclear what caused the breakup or who ended the relationship ... but it happened recently because the two were seen out together on Sunday.

We're told the two have been dating since the summer after meeting through a mutual friend in the wellness community.

The romance was quite serious ... with Adrian flying from his home in New York to visit her on the 'DWTS' set in Los Angeles.