Play video content Video: Influencer Christie Miller Announces Own Death in Posthumous Social Media Post

Influencer Christie Miller left her followers with one final message, recording a video announcing her own death, following her battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

In the clip, Christie wears a colorful hoodie that looks like a piñata and tells her fans, "If you are seeing this video, it means that I am dead."

Christie died Monday after being diagnosed with stage 4 HER2-positive breast cancer in June 2022 ... it's unclear when she recorded the video.

The message then cuts to a montage of Christie and her late husband, Mark, while Peaches & Herb's "Reunited" plays in the background. Mark died from pancreatic cancer in June 2025, and they were married for 36 years.

Christie continued her farewell by saying she'd been reunited with Mark, her father, and other loved ones, describing herself as being in a state of "absolute bliss." She also said she had no regrets about how she'd lived her life.

While she acknowledged fans would understandably grieve her passing, Christie encouraged them to celebrate the time they shared rather than focus solely on losing her.

She also left followers with one final piece of advice ... urging them to stop worrying about other people's opinions, embrace their fears, and find joy in everyday life.

The video was captioned, "Our sweet Christie graduated Earth School peacefully this morning, absolutely surrounded by love. Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love!"

Christie was 60.