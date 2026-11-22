Scott Wolf has revealed that his father, Steven Wolf, has died.

Taking to Instagram, the former "Party of Five" actor shared that his dad passed away a couple of days ago.

He wrote ... "His passing leaves a hole in the center of our hearts, and our lives. He was my hero, and I have lived my entire life trying to be like him. He was the most kind, honest, caring, and loving man."

He added ... "He was brilliant, funny, and truly made every room, and this world, a better place."

Steven's death comes 2 months after Scott and his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, shared that they'd be proceeding with a divorce.

Scott had initially filed for divorce in June 2025, before obtaining a temporary restraining order against Kelley as well as receiving temporary custody of their kids.

Kelley has since chalked up her behavior at the time to a drug-induced mania.

Steven was 82.