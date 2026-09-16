'Party of Five' Star Scott Wolf and Estranged Wife Kelley Say Divorce Is Still On

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf may have looked like they were patching things up ... but that doesn't mean they're calling off their divorce.

The estranged couple tells People they're still moving forward with their split after 21 years of marriage, despite recently spending more time together as a family.

The "Party of Five" star and his estranged wife said in a joint statement they're focused on healing, stability, and co-parenting their three kids ... adding they have love and gratitude for the life they built together.

The clarification comes months after the exes sparked reconciliation chatter by hitting Universal Studios Hollywood together with their children.

As TMZ previously reported ... Kelley posted a photo from the February family outing with the caption, "Healing" -- marking one of the first times the whole family had been seen together since the divorce filing.

Their split has been anything but smooth ... Scott filed for divorce in June 2025, and later obtained a temporary restraining order and temporary sole custody of their kids amid a tumultuous stretch between the two.

Kelley has since spoken publicly about what she says was drug-induced mania with psychosis during that period ... saying she spent the past year trying to understand what happened.