Russell Brand's wellness company is offering "Free Russell" merchandise seemingly as part of a fundraising effort ... after an investigation was launched into a message he shared behind bars.

On Reborn Wellness' website, the merch -- which features T-shirts and a hat with "Free Russell Brand" and "Free Russell" written on them -- is listed under a section that claims to offer "Fundraiser Apparel."

In a description for the merch page, the company writes ... "Silenced for speaking out against injustuce [sic] and corruption."

Here's the thing though ... Russell is already in additional hot water after his wife, Laura Brand, shared a message on his behalf after he was sentenced.

The comedian's message said ... "As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."

Well, that in turn led to him being under investigation ... with a spokesperson for United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham reminding everyone that prisoners are banned from making statements that can cause injury to their victims.

We've reached out to Burnham's office for comment on this merch ... so far, no word back.

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