Russell Brand's wife Laura Brand is sticking by her man ... visiting him in prison following his rape conviction ... days after she controversially shared a statement on his behalf.

In photos taken Wednesday, Laura is seen wearing a beige overcoat and a brown scarf as she enters HMP Littlehey. She leaves the prison alongside someone who appears to be a bodyguard.

As you know ... Russell was transferred to HMP Littlehey -- which offers yoga, origami and a football league -- from London's HMP Wandsworth.

We reported earlier ... Laura inadvertently landed Russell in even more hot water after she read a message from him on YouTube in a video published after he was sentenced.

The message from Russell said ... "As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."

As a result, Russell is currently under investigation ... because prisoners are banned from making statements that can cause injury to their victims in the UK.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Appears On His YouTube Show Railing About Morality

In addition to sharing the controversial statement, Laura also revealed her own state of mind before he headed to prison.

She said ... "We trust God, and we trust His plan and we trust everything He's doing right now even though it's painful."