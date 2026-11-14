Russell Brand Jokes About Being 'Lonely' In Jail In Resurfaced Interview With Lindsay Lohan

Russell Brand once awkwardly joked about how lonely jail is in front of Lindsay Lohan ... in a resurfaced clip making the rounds from 12 years ago.

In the clip from his and LiLo's appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2014 ... Brand seemed to reference his 2012 arrest in New Orleans, after he allegedly snatched a phone from a photographer.

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Brand said ... "Sometimes they would leave me in police cells for a while, I didn't like that very much. It was tiresome, it was lonely, it's hard to build rapport."

Brand then told Lohan -- who seemed uncomfortable during the chat -- that it was "worse getting arrested in your country than it is in mine."

As you know ... Lohan has had several brushes with the law, including DUI arrests and a felony grand theft charge.

In response to Brand, Lohan said ... "I was actually in solitary confinement for 14 days. Solitary confinement is actually very different, you leave your cell for one hour a day and you don't go outside."