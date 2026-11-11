Russell Brand’s Pubic Hair No Longer On Display at London Museum After Rape Conviction

A London curiosities collector has removed Russell Brand's pubic hair from his museum following the actor's rape conviction.

Viktor Wynd had been displaying Russell's pubic hair at the Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & UnNatural History in Hackney ... but now he's severing ties with the convicted rapist.

He told Variety ... "I took them straight off display and have no desire to hear his name again -- he has no place in my museum of horrors."

The outlet reports Brand's pubic hair had been donated by a woman who says she shaved him at a salon ... although there hasn't been any independent confirmation that the hair is, in fact, Brand's.

While it had been in Wynd's museum for over a decade, the collector had cast it aside within days of Brand's sentencing.