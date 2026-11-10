Russell Brand Threw Beach 'Going-Away' Party Before Rape Trial

For Russell Brand, this is what prison daydreams are made of ... he had his feet in the sand right before his UK rape trial began, and was ready for the possibility he'd be going away for a long time, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained photos of Russell when he was all smiles and throwing a big beach bash on September 27th on Grayton Beach in Florida.

A source close to Brand tells TMZ ... Russell invited his friends, family, a bunch of people from his church and people from the Path of Grace Recovery to a beach BBQ.

We are told Russell supported Path of Grace Recovery, a local nonprofit that helps women who struggle with drugs and alcohol.

Our source says about 100 people showed up -- including his wife and kids -- and although it wasn't billed as one, the event felt like a going-away party because the actor was about to leave for his rape trial in the UK.

We're told there was a lot of praying, he took photos, visited with everyone who was there and was telling people he was trusting God. He was acting like what sources described as his normal self and gave no indication of being scared or nervous about the upcoming trial.

He did clearly understand what was at stake because we're told Brand told one of the attendees, "I might be going away for a long time."

As you know, Brand was convicted last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

During sentencing, the judge ripped into him for the reprehensible way he treated the 3 victims ... and sentenced Russell to 10 years and 6 months in prison.