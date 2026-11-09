Russell Brand Planning to Appeal His Conviction for Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand is planning to appeal his conviction for raping and sexually assaulting 3 victims in the United Kingdom, TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources tell TMZ ... Russell's lawyers are "drawing up" legal papers to appeal the criminal conviction that's sending the actor-comedian to prison for more than a decade. We're told the appeal has not yet been filed, but Russell's lawyers began talking about an appeal last week.

As you know ... On Monday, the judge delivered Russell's stiff sentence -- 10 years and 6 months -- in London's Southwark Crown Court with Brand and his wife Laura looking on.