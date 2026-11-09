Russell Brand Arrives to London Court for Sentencing, Watch Live

Russell Brand was escorted by police into a UK courtroom to be sentenced Monday after being convicted of rape and sexual assault ... but the British actor seemed much more concerned about the welfare of his wife.

Two officers escorted Brand -- clad in a tweed suit and white shirt -- into Courtroom 1 at Southwark Crown Court in London and placed him inside the dock -- an enclosure reserved for criminal defendants.

Brand then turned to his wife Laura seated behind the dock, and uttered, "Are you ok?"

Prior to Brand's arrival in court, Laura seemed nervous, taking deep breaths while gripping the hands of two friends sitting on either side of her. Ron Brand, Russell's father, was also seated in the same row, wearing a coat and hat.

As you know ... last week, a jury found Russell guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a 4-week trial. The judge has already said Russell will receive a custodial sentence, facing up to life in prison.