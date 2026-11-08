Jamie Foxx Halloween Party: 1 Person Stabbed, Suspect Arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Jamie Foxx's Halloween Party 1 Stabbed in Neck, Suspect Arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Jamie Foxx's annual Halloween party held at his sprawling Thousand Oaks mansion took a violent turn Saturday night when a stabbing took place ... TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … deputies and paramedics responded to a party at Jamie's house.
A male -- who was stabbed in the neck -- suffered a superficial wound and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
In a chaotic video taken outside the party -- which is organized by Jamie's daughter Anelise -- multiple individuals can be seen in cuffs as hundreds of costumed attendees are directed off the premises.
In a pic from the scene ... a sign clearly states a "No Real or Fake Weapons" rule.
Sources tell us ... deputies ended up arresting a male suspect for assault with a deadly weapon.
It's unclear if Jamie -- who hosts the party at his sprawling mansion every year -- was home at the time.