Maya Jama Quits 'Love Island UK' After 9 Seasons

Maya Jama has completely blindsided "Love Island" fans by abruptly announcing her departure from the series after nine seasons.

The "Love Island UK" host shared on Instagram Sunday ... "What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had, it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video but as all good things must come to an end, it's my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island."

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As you know ... Maya took over the hosting reins in 2023 for Season 9 ... before going on to host "Love Island Aftersun," "Love Island Games" and Love Island All Stars."

Maya added ... "I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the 9 incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way. I've loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. I’ll forever be grateful for the experience."

However, Maya -- who recently starred in Season 2 of Netflix's "The Gentlemen" -- said it was officially time to "throw myself into something new."