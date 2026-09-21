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'Love Island' Star Clarke Carraway Claims Ex Taylor Williams Left Her at Gas Station

'Love Island' Clarke Carraway My Ex Left Me Stranded At Gas Station!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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LEFT IN THE DUST
Video: Clarke Carraway Claims Taylor Williams Left Her Stranded at Gas Station
Kaylor's Crash Outs

Clarke Carraway says she ended up in an even more remote area than the "Love Island" villa because of her ex, Taylor Williams ... who she claims left her stranded at a gas station in Oklahoma.

The reality star recalled her time after she left the island -- including the infamous Oklahoma vacation -- on "Kaylor's Crash Out Podcast" ... explaining the trip took a turn when she and Taylor got into a pretty intense argument.

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Clarke claims she told him to pull over, and Taylor did ... but once she got out at the station, Clarke says he put the pedal to the metal and took off.

Clarke doesn't live in Oklahoma ... so she had to call Taylor's family in hopes someone would come get her -- and one of his family members did step up to help her, picking her up and dropping her at a hotel.

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She says Taylor reached out to her the next day ... adding she knew it was over because she just wanted more out of her love life.

If you don't remember ... Clarke entered the villa on day 17 of "Love Island USA" Season 7 -- before almost immediately coupling up with Taylor. The two remained together until they were eliminated about two weeks later.

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal won the season.

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Clarke & Taylor Break Up
Video: Love Island’s Clarke, Taylor Call It Quits

Clarke and Taylor were together for over a year ... until this past July, when they called it quits.

We've reached out to Taylor about the gas station story ... so far, no word back.

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