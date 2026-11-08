Blueface Wipes Balls With Towel Before Throwing It Into Crowd

Play video content Video: Blueface Wipes His Balls With Towel, Throws It Into Concert Crowd Kick/Blueface

Blueface went a little nuts in what he offered fans last night as a souvenir ... with the rapper throwing a towel that he had just wiped his balls with into a crowd.

The shirtless rapper made the crude move at L.A.'s Belasco Theater ... wiping sweat from his forehead before plunging the rag into his shorts.

Then he tossed the towel into the crowd ... where one woman triumphantly grabbed the ... umm, let's call it ... free merch.

We reported earlier ... Blueface was streaming when he attended Skilla Baby's concert Saturday night in the DTLA venue.

Play video content Video: Adrien Broner Appears Unresponsive, Carried Out of Concert by EMS Workers Kick/Blueface

While his team was recording ... former boxer Adrien Broner appeared to slump over on a couch, leading EMT workers to treat him.