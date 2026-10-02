Chrisean Rock Makes Blueface's Friends Nasty-Looking Spaghetti, They Order Pizza

Chrisean Rock made the craziest-looking pasta for Blueface and his friends ... but after looking at it, they had other ideas in mind for dinner.

Check out the clip -- but make sure you're not about to eat because you might not have much of an appetite later.

As you can see, Chrisean takes plain spaghetti, tops it with ground beef and pours some sauce on ... but she's not done!

She then piles on some sort of sausage -- kielbasa, maybe -- and cheese SLICES ... before garnishing with some more sausage ... a pasta-bomination if we've ever seen one.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Blueface's cameraman thought so too -- because he immediately pulled up an app to order pizza.