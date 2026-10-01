Blueface: Cops Rush To L.A. Home After Swatting Call Voices Concerns About Child

Cops Rush to L.A. Home Twice For Swatting Calls

Cops were called to Blueface's Los Angeles-area home twice after multiple swatting attempts ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at Blueface's residence for the first call, nobody was home.

When deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at Blueface's home the second time ... they determined there was no medical emergency after speaking with Blueface.

Both calls -- which were made around 1:30 PM and 3:42 PM yesterday -- were swattings.

In the first call ... the swatter said they saw a woman throw a boy to the ground.

And in the second call ... the swatter said someone was having a seizure at his house.

This isn't the first swatting attempt that Blueface has fallen victim to.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported ... in August, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies briefly detained Blueface and others after a false emergency call was made to a Santa Clarita restaurant.