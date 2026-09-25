Blueface Sued For Putting Chrisean Rock's PPV Fight On His Live Stream

Blueface is being sued for copyright infringement because a boxing promoter claims he cost them a ton of money by putting Chrisean Rock's recent pay-per-view boxing match on his stream.

In a new federal complaint, obtained by TMZ, boxing promoter Skyy Myles and streaming provider BLK Prime Boxing's legal teams say the rapper livestreamed her boxing debut -- which BLK made available for $29.99 on its pay-per-view service -- for thousands of his fans.

Chrisean fought -- and won -- against Ku'Shiyah Williams.

According to the complaint, during the match, music manager Wack 100 and Blueface hopped on the rapper's verified Kick channel and broadcast the match for more than an hour.

The filing also claims that tens of thousands of viewers tuned into Blueface's unauthorized live stream of the fight ... and the promoter and streaming provider say the rapper admitted to doing so over a financial dispute with Chrisean.

Not only that ... they say Blueface told viewers they didn't need to buy the PPV and should tune into his stream for free.

Chrisean's attorney Charles Lew tells TMZ ... "In my entire career, I have never seen such a blatant and brazen disregard for copyright. They didn't just take our clients' broadcast, they announced it live and told people not to pay. We look forward to the successful enforcement of our clients' well-established rights."

The plaintiffs are asking for an unspecified amount of damages to cover the lost sales, profits, and other earnings ... and they want their legal fees covered as well.