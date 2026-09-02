Blueface Buys $2.2 Million California Home for Growing Family

Blueface has a new baby ... and now, a new home for his growing family ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the sale ... the rapper recently moved into a sprawling $2.25 million property in Moorpark, California ... just in time for the arrival of his newborn son. The home spans over 5,000 square feet and features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, mountain views and a four-car garage.

Blueface was chauffeured to the gated property in a Maybach Sprinter provided by Stratos. He was accompanied by Christian Crane of Agents of LA, who represented him in the purchase, along with former Death Row Records producer and real estate investor Eric "C-Style" Yokoyama.

The closing gift was anything but ordinary ... Agents of LA presented Blueface with a custom gold key featuring Jesus Christ. The rapper was photographed wearing the key around his neck.

The purchase continues Blueface's relationship with Crane, who previously worked with the rapper on his Canyon Country property.

The big move also had a reality TV feel ... and that may not be a coincidence. Agents of LA owner Tai Savet, creator of VH1's "Love & Listings," was on the scene and teased the possibility of another real estate show.

Savet tells TMZ ... "We might just see another real estate show inspired by this world coming to the urban market."