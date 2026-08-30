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Blueface's Ex Jaidyn Alexis Says She Slept With His Friend for Revenge

Blueface's Ex Jaidyn Alexis You Slept With Mine, I Slept With Yours

By TMZ Staff
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FEELIN' BLUE
Video: Blueface’s Ex Jaidyn Alexis Says She Hooked Up With His Friend For Revenge
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Jaidyn Alexis says she got even with Blueface after learning he'd slept with one of her best friends ... by sleeping with one of his -- and she has zero regrets.

Jaidyn dropped the bomb while sitting down with our Towanda on "The TMZ Podcast" ... explaining things between her and Blueface really started unraveling around the time he went to jail.

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Jaidyn says the two had already separated before Blueface got locked up ... and while he was behind bars, she says he decided another woman was going to be his "main bitch."

From there, Jaidyn says things started snowballing ... including finding out Blueface had hooked up with one of her best friends.

Her response -- "I'll go f*** yours then" ... and Jaidyn says that's exactly what she did.

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When Towanda asked whether she knew what she was doing at the time, Jaidyn didn't hesitate ... saying, "Absolutely. I would do it again."

Actually, she says she'd do it "better" next time ... joking they should get a whole production involved.

Jaidyn says she didn't necessarily expect the hookup to become public, but knew it was possible -- and simply didn't care.

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MY KIDS ARE NUMBER 1
Video: Blueface's Ex Jaidyn Alexis Says His New Baby Won't Meet Their Kids
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As TMZ previously reported ... Jaidyn has made it known there's still plenty of bad blood between her and Blueface, recently telling us she doesn't respect him because she doesn't feel the respect is mutual.

She says Blueface later tried showing up at her house and "tried to pop s***" ... but Jaidyn wasn't having it, telling him to leave and go back to his own place.

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