Three Police Officers Injured in Minneapolis Mass Shooting

Play video content Video: Two Police Officers Injured in Minneapolis Mass Shooting Fox 9 Minneapolis-St Paul

UPDATE

5:32 PM PT -- FOX21 reports that 3 people are dead after the mass shooting in Minneapolis ... while the total count of police officers injured has been raised to 3 -- with 2 of them having been injured by gunfire. The suspect is confirmed deceased. One victim died at the scene, while the other died at the hospital.

Two police officers were shot Wednesday when gunfire erupted in downtown Minneapolis ... with authorities saying multiple people were injured.

The City of Minneapolis confirmed officers responded to a shooting involving multiple victims. Sources told Fox News one officer was shot in the shin and another was struck in the abdomen. Their conditions have not been released.

The suspected gunman was reportedly down, though authorities have not said whether the person was killed, wounded or taken into custody.

Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon.



Minnesota is praying for our first responders. @GovTimWalz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said his public safety team was responding and state officials were assisting local law enforcement at the scene. Walz later thanked first responders working to protect people in the area, writing, “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said he was aware of the shooting and the bureau was prepared to provide any resources needed.

I just spoke with the Mayor about the horrific shootings with multiple victims in downtown Minneapolis. Please avoid the area as law enforcement works to secure the scene.



My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to our courageous law enforcement. @amyklobuchar

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates Amy Klobuchar and Lisa Demuth also released statements offering prayers for the victims and praising law enforcement’s response.