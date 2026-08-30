2 Dead, 9 Injured in Late-Night Shooting in Trenton, New Jersey

Two people were killed and 9 others were injured in a late-night shooting in Trenton, New Jersey ... authorities say.

2 people killed and 9 hospitalized after an overnight mass shooting at a gathering in Trenton, New Jersey, police say. pic.twitter.com/qxXHnsXWKQ @ScopeReport_

Police rushed to a row house on Locust Street around 12:25 AM Sunday after receiving reports of multiple gunshots, according to multiple local outlets. Trenton Police say officers arriving at the scene found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two victims were pronounced dead, while 9 others were injured and transported for medical treatment. Some of the wounded victims were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force is now leading the investigation into the deadly shooting. We've reached out to their office for comment, so far no word back.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victims or released information about a possible suspect or motive.