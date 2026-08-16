Teenager Arrested In Connection With Mass Shooting at Virginia State University

A teenager was busted Saturday for the mass shooting at Virginia State University that left 5 people injured, one critically, according to police.

The Chesterfield PD said they arrested 19-year-old Camron Harris for allegedly shooting the victims outside a residence hall early Saturday morning.

Police said they found Harris hiding inside a closet at one of the residence halls after the shooting in Ettrick, Virginia. Harris is not a student at the college and his motive is currently unknown.

Investigators secured arrest warrants for Harris, charging him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Harris is being held at Chesterfield County Jail, where he posed for a mugshot.

Police said no one was killed in the mass shooting ... but one victim was critically injured and four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victims, four males and one female, range in age from 17 to 23 and one of them has been identified as a Virginia State University student.