Shooting at Virginia State University Leaves at Least 5 Injured, 1 is Critical

An overnight shooting has rocked the campus of Virginia State University ... with five people being reported injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

Campus police say officers responded to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street at around 1:28 AM, where they located five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. All five were transported to local hospitals ... four sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one is in critical condition.

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The VSU police department said the shooting occurred outside the Quad Annex buildings and warned all students to stay away from the area while the campus is on lockdown. The school has since announced the lockdown has been lifted.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released. The shooting remains under investigation.