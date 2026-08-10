Eric Bieniemy Returns To Chiefs Training Camp Weeks After Wife Shot, Son Arrested

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is back on the practice field ... just two weeks after his wife was allegedly shot by the couple's son at their family home.

The longtime coach returned to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Monday, following the tragedy.

Of course, Mia Bieniemy was shot multiple times on July 26 at the couple's home in Virginia. Authorities say their 27-year-old son, Elijah, was the one who pulled the trigger.

He's been charged with three felonies ... and has been locked up in county jail since the night of the shooting.

Bieniemy had been gone since the shooting, immediately leaving to be with his wife after the incident. Thankfully, Mia is recovering well, according to Andy Reid.

While he wasn't physically at practice with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, EB stayed plugged in, participating remotely.

Passing game coordinator Joe Bleymaier handled the on-the-ground OC duties in the interim.

Now that he’s back, EB is once again running the Chiefs’ offense.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Everyone was thrilled to see EB ... including Mitch Holthus, longtime voice of the Chiefs, who was spotted giving the coach a big hug.