Elijah Bieniemy Called Cops To Complain About Gun Access Before Shooting, Report

Eric and Mia Bieniemy allegedly refused to give their son, Elijah, access to firearms just days before he was accused of shooting his mother ... with the 27-year-old reportedly calling the cops to complain about the matter.

According to The Athletic, Elijah told police on July 24 his parents were "withholding" his weapons ... explaining he needed to be able to defend himself due to his status as "a certified UFC fighter."

Play video content Video: Video Shows Elijah Bieniemy Being Taken Away In Handcuffs LoudounNow

Worth noting -- there does not appear to be any sign of Bieniemy actually being linked to the popular MMA organization.

During the call, Elijah claimed his parents only allowed him to stay at their Virginia home if he gave up his firearms ... and he would get them back when necessary.

Play video content Video: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy's Son Arrested For Allegedly Shooting His Mom FOX 5 DC

He stated that didn't end up being the case ... as they refused to hand them over when he attempted to go to the gun range.

Two other calls were reportedly made involving the Bieniemy family leading up to the shooting ... one on June 22 regarding a "suspicious circumstance" at their residence.

The other came days later on June 26, when a college counselor requested a welfare check on Elijah. The report states officers didn't consider it an urgent matter due to Elijah's lack of access to weapons.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach's son was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling as a result of the July 26 incident ... and his initial court date was pushed back after his public defender's request for a competency evaluation was granted.