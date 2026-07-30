Eric Bieniemy's Son To Undergo Competency Evaluation

Kansas City Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy's son, Elijah Bieniemy, will undergo a competency evaluation as he faces serious charges in the shooting of his own mother Mia Bieniemy ... with a judge granting a motion on the matter Thursday morning.

The 27-year-old's public defender claimed Elijah is dealing with mental health issues and unable to assist in his own defense.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Elijah Bieniemy Being Taken Away In Handcuffs LoudounNow

Elijah did not appear in court for Thursday's hearing ... nor did any member of the Bieniemy family, according to Fox 5.

Elijah was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling after his mother, Mia, was shot at their family home in Virginia on July 26.

He is currently behind bars and being held without bond.

57-year-old Mia was shot in her arm and shoulder ... with a projectile traveling across her chest, reports stated.

Play video content Video: Andy Reid Says Mia Bieniemy Is Out of ICU and 'Doing Great' After Shooting Kansas City Chiefs

She is no longer in the ICU and is in stable condition, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters earlier this week.