Blueface Claims His Dog Licked Peanut Butter Off His Penis as a Kid

Play video content Video: Blueface Says He Let His Dog Lick Peanut Butter Off His Penis As A Kid

Blueface is making a disturbing childhood confession ... claiming he once put peanut butter on his penis and let his Chihuahua lick it off.

The rapper made the shocking admission during a livestream, saying he was just 9 years old at the time.

Watch the clip ... the women sitting with Blueface in a hot tub appear unsure how to react as he tells the bizarre story.