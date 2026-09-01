Blueface Claims His Dog Licked Peanut Butter Off His Penis as a Kid
Blueface My Dog Licked Peanut Butter Off My D***!!! When I Was Just A Kid
Published
Blueface is making a disturbing childhood confession ... claiming he once put peanut butter on his penis and let his Chihuahua lick it off.
The rapper made the shocking admission during a livestream, saying he was just 9 years old at the time.
Watch the clip ... the women sitting with Blueface in a hot tub appear unsure how to react as he tells the bizarre story.
Blueface seemed to play off the revelation afterward -- but the uncomfortable reaction from the women says it all ... woof.