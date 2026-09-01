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Blueface Claims His Dog Licked Peanut Butter Off His Penis as a Kid

Blueface My Dog Licked Peanut Butter Off My D***!!! When I Was Just A Kid

By TMZ Staff
Published
090126_blueface_kal
WILD CONFESSION
Video: Blueface Says He Let His Dog Lick Peanut Butter Off His Penis As A Kid

Blueface is making a disturbing childhood confession ... claiming he once put peanut butter on his penis and let his Chihuahua lick it off.

The rapper made the shocking admission during a livestream, saying he was just 9 years old at the time.

Blueface Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Blueface Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Watch the clip ... the women sitting with Blueface in a hot tub appear unsure how to react as he tells the bizarre story.

Blueface seemed to play off the revelation afterward -- but the uncomfortable reaction from the women says it all ... woof.

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