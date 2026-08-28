Ray J Says He's Down to Fight Blueface ... If the Price is Right!!!

Let's Work It Out in the Ring ... Not the Remix!!!

Ray J and Blueface may be beefing right now, but Ray J says it's nothing that can't be worked out with their fists ... and the right paycheck.

We caught up with Ray J after his heated phone call with Blueface -- things had gotten messy when the streamer claimed he'd been messing around with Ray J's girl.

Ray's ex Princess Love clarified that Blueface definitely wasn't talking about her ... but Ray J got a little dodgy when we asked if he had a girlfriend who may be involved with the online drama.

And as for Shila Hasanoff ... Ray J says she's allowed to do whatever she wants because controlling her would make him a pimp.

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