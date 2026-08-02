Ray J Says He Will Keep Boxing After Knockout, Hospital Stay

Play video content Video: Ray J, Boxing The TMZ Podcast

Ray J says a knockout and four nights in the hospital still weren't enough to retire Reckless Ray ... 'cause he's got more crazy stuff to do before he finally grows up.

Ray joined "The TMZ Podcast" hosted by Towanda, and explained why he plans to keep fighting despite Supa Hot Fire knocking him out cold in his last bout -- a beating Ray says he doesn’t even remember.

Play video content Video: Ray J Gets Knocked Out by Supa Hot Fire in Las Vegas Boxing Match Kick/@adinross

He calls this stretch his "final reckless moments" ... saying he wants to empty the bucket list and go out with a bang before evolving into a quieter, wiser version of himself.

In other words, Responsible Ray is coming ... but Reckless Ray isn't handing over the keys just yet.

Ray says his next chapter will combine everything he's learned from business, tech, TV, and relationships. He admits the idea of becoming less loud is disappointing -- though he knows every season eventually has to end.

As we previously reported, Supa dropped Ray with a hard right hook during their Las Vegas bout in May ... sending him into the ropes and onto the canvas.

Ray checked himself into a hospital hours later, where doctors tested him for a possible concussion and examined his slowing heart rate.

The fight also came under investigation after Ray's scrambled post-match comments ... when he grabbed the mic and appeared to hint there had been some kind of scheme.

He later denied throwing the bout -- and despite the knockout and hospital stay, he's not ready to hang up the gloves.