Ray J Shouts 'Free Diddy' During Pre-Fight Trash Talk With Supa Hot Fire

Ray J and Supa Hot Fire are already going at it ahead of their big MMA bout, s***-talking each other during a presser in which Ray shouted "Free Diddy"!

Ray was sitting on stage near Supa during Friday's pre-fight press conference -- and things quickly turned ugly between the two men.

Supa Hot kicked things off by bringing up that Ray's estranged wife, Princess Love, once had a fling with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ray jumped up and tried to confront him face-to-face, but was stopped by his handlers, and he went back to his chair.

Their back-and-forth turned to Diddy -- who is serving a 4-plus-year sentence in federal prison after his 2025 conviction on two counts of the Mann Act -- transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

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Ray called Supa a p***y who's gonna get f***ed, but Supa responded that nobody is getting f***ed, joking this ain't a Diddy party.

Ray then made it clear where he stands on the whole Diddy issue -- repeatedly shouting "Free Diddy!"

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