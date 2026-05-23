Ray J Shouts 'Free Diddy' During Pre-Fight Trash Talk With Supa Hot Fire
Ray J I'm Fighting Supa Hot Fire ... And For Diddy's Freedom!!!
Ray J and Supa Hot Fire are already going at it ahead of their big MMA bout, s***-talking each other during a presser in which Ray shouted "Free Diddy"!
Ray was sitting on stage near Supa during Friday's pre-fight press conference -- and things quickly turned ugly between the two men.
Supa Hot kicked things off by bringing up that Ray's estranged wife, Princess Love, once had a fling with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ray jumped up and tried to confront him face-to-face, but was stopped by his handlers, and he went back to his chair.
Their back-and-forth turned to Diddy -- who is serving a 4-plus-year sentence in federal prison after his 2025 conviction on two counts of the Mann Act -- transporting people across state lines for prostitution.
Ray called Supa a p***y who's gonna get f***ed, but Supa responded that nobody is getting f***ed, joking this ain't a Diddy party.
Ray then made it clear where he stands on the whole Diddy issue -- repeatedly shouting "Free Diddy!"
It's gonna be one helluva fight tonight ... and Ray joined us on "TMZ Live" earlier this week, telling us why he's ready to put it all on the line.