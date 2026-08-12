Judge Denies Ray J's Attempt To Dismiss Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Defamation Lawsuit

Ray J suffered a setback in his legal battle with his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her mom, Kris Jenner ... the judge just shut down his attempt to get their defamation case against him tossed out of court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Ray J's attempt to dismiss the defamation and false light claims brought by Kim and Kris.

You'll recall ... Kim and Kris sued Ray J, claiming he harmed their reputations by making false statements about them … specifically, that they were under some sort of federal racketeering probe and that it would be worse than Diddy.

Ray J denied he defamed Kim or Kris … claiming his statements were exaggerated opinions and that some of his remarks were made when he believed he had signed off a live stream but was actually still on it.

The judge shot him down, saying a reasonable person could conclude he was making a statement of fact and that he knew the live stream was still active. In other words, there were open questions still in the case that justified it moving forward. The trial is currently set to go forward in May 2028.

As you know, Ray J countersued the mom-daughter duo, alleging they breached a confidential 2023 deal over his infamous sex tape with Kim. He claimed Kim and Kris agreed to pay him $6 million in exchange for all parties never talking about the sex tape again.

Per his suit, Ray J claimed Kim and Kris broke the agreement by talking about the tape on their Hulu reality show. That case remains pending. This decision was only about their defamation case against him.