Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner's $7 Million Demand to Ray J Revealed in Court

Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, demanded Ray J pay them $7 million for breaching their secret 2023 deal over the infamous sex tape ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the legal letter, dated October 3, 2025, from Kim and Kris’ legal team to Ray J.

The letter claimed Ray J violated the deal, which had a non-disclosure clause provision barring the parties from talking about the sex tape or making false claims. But the docs don't stop there ...

Per the 2023 deal, Kim and Kris initially agreed to pay Ray J a total of $6 million ... with payments were broken down into installments of $3 million paid within 30 days of the deal being executed, another $1 million paid by April 2024, another $1 million paid by April 2025, and the last $1 million payment due in 2026.

But in May 2025, Kim and Kris’ lawyers sent Ray J a letter demanding the return of the $5 million that had been paid to Ray J to date ... plus an additional $1 million for Kim and $1 million for Kris for his alleged breaches of the NDA.

“My clients take this matter very seriously and unless your client complies with the foregoing, the Kardashians will file legal action to enforce their rights,” the letter read.

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The legal team sent Ray J another letter in October 2025, which alleged Ray J had violated the deal again by talking about the sex tape deal on a live stream.

Kim and Kris said that due to Ray J’s breach, they were not on the hook for the last $1 million owed in 2026 and again demanded he immediately return the $5 million he'd already received under the deal.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Grammy nominated singer Ray J claims that the federal government is preparing to launch major RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner and goes on to state that the RICO is "worse than Diddy's" pic.twitter.com/JtlPRoVHqe @dom_lucre