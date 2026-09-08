Blueface Breaks Up with Nevaeh Just Weeks After She Gives Birth to Their Son

I Know We Have a Newborn, But It's Over!!!

Play video content Video: Blueface Ends Relationship With Nevaeh Shortly After Son’s Birth Kick/bluesclues124

Blueface told Nevaeh he's done ... breaking up with her and sending her packing ... just weeks after she had his baby.

Nevaeh was in tears Tuesday as the rapper dumped her on stream ... with Blueface telling her she can stay as long as it takes to pack up her stuff.

The reason for the split ... Blueface says a recent confrontation between them was the final straw.

Play video content Video: Neveah Reacts to Blueface Dumping Her Over Livestream Kick/iamnevaehakira

The streamer appears cold and callous as Nevaeh cries, talking about all the times she stayed with him despite how he treated her.

In another clip, Nevaeh appears to be leaving his place with her head held high, telling viewers that she doesn't plan to trash his pad on her way out.

Nevaeh has since commented on the split on social media ... saying she was deceived and wishing to remain friendly with Blueface for the sake of their child.

She says she "made a bad decision" and "was so worried about disappointing you that I ended up doing something that disappointed you even more" ... which seems to point to her getting NBA YoungBoy's face tattooed on her leg and apparently lying to Blueface about it.

Nevaeh wrote that she still wishes Blueface well and never meant to hurt him.

Play video content Video: Blueface Says He Doesn't Have Sex with Nevaeh Akira Because Of Her Big Belly KICK/bluesclues124