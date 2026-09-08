Blueface Breaks Up with Nevaeh Just Weeks After She Gives Birth to Their Son
Blueface to Nevaeh I Know We Have a Newborn, But It's Over!!!
Blueface told Nevaeh he's done ... breaking up with her and sending her packing ... just weeks after she had his baby.
Nevaeh was in tears Tuesday as the rapper dumped her on stream ... with Blueface telling her she can stay as long as it takes to pack up her stuff.
The reason for the split ... Blueface says a recent confrontation between them was the final straw.
The streamer appears cold and callous as Nevaeh cries, talking about all the times she stayed with him despite how he treated her.
In another clip, Nevaeh appears to be leaving his place with her head held high, telling viewers that she doesn't plan to trash his pad on her way out.
Nevaeh has since commented on the split on social media ... saying she was deceived and wishing to remain friendly with Blueface for the sake of their child.
She says she "made a bad decision" and "was so worried about disappointing you that I ended up doing something that disappointed you even more" ... which seems to point to her getting NBA YoungBoy's face tattooed on her leg and apparently lying to Blueface about it.
Nevaeh wrote that she still wishes Blueface well and never meant to hurt him.
But considering Blueface was body-shaming her while she was pregnant ... she may be better off without him.