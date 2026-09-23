Blueface's Ex Nevaeh: First Son's Grandparents Say She Won't Let Them See Child

Play video content Video: Superior's Grandparents Ask Nevaeh To See Grandson Kick/djlethemknow

The parents of Nevaeh's first baby daddy are pleading with her to let them see their grandson ... just weeks after she had a kid with Blueface and got dumped on his livestream.

The mother and father of Nevaeh's ex, DJ LetThemKnow, spoke out on social media ... saying it was "ridiculous" that they haven't seen their grandson, Superior.

DJ's father asked ... "Why keep Superior away from DJ and us? We all love Superior ... it's sad that she's being like this."

Nevaeh and DJ have been at odds ever since Superior called his mom while she was out with Blueface in August and told her that DJ had choked him.

DJ said that the incident happened while they were "rough housing" and claimed, "I never hurt my kid or grabbed him or choked him."

The exes have also both been vocal on social media about their ongoing custody battle over Superior.

Play video content Video: Blueface Ends Relationship With Nevaeh Shortly After Son’s Birth Kick/bluesclues124