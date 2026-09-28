Nevaeh Akira's Baby Daddy Sought Custody of Their Kid Before Her Blueface Split

Before Blueface Kicked Her Out of House

Nevaeh Akira's baby daddy went to court seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kid ... but Blueface isn't the one filing the petition.

Robert Louis Lee -- otherwise known as DJ LetThemKnow -- filed the petition last month, asking a judge to award him joint legal and physical custody of their four-year-old son, Superior.

He's proposing a parenting plan where they split up the week and says it will provide their son Superior with a "predictable routine" for his well-being.

As we mentioned ... this is Nevaeh's other baby daddy, not Blueface. She gave birth to her child with Blue just a few weeks ago -- and their relationship ended not long after.

Play video content Video: Neveah Reacts to Blueface Dumping Her Over Livestream Kick/iamnevaehakira

As we reported ... Nevaeh and DJ don't seem to be on good terms either because Superior called his mom while she was out with Blueface last month and claimed DJ choked him.

DJ denied doing it out of malice -- claiming the incident went down while the pair were "rough housing."