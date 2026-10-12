Blueface Proposes to Chrisean Rock at Arizona Nightclub on Video

Play video content Video: Blueface Puts a Ring on It!!! Proposes to Chrisean Rock in Arizona Kick/Blueface

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rocky relationship just took a huge turn ... because they are now engaged!

That's right ... Blueface got down on one knee in front of Chrisean and popped the question in front of a crowd at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, Arizona ... and the super sweet moment was captured on video.

Here's how the proposal went down ... the rapper is standing with Chrisean at the club when two bottle service gals march out holding up illuminated signs, with one of them reading, "Will You Marry Me?"

That's when Blueface pops a squat and proposes ... and Chrisean looks absolutely gobsmacked, yet happy as a clam. The reality star then showers Blueface with kisses, making it abundantly clear that she accepted his proposal with a big fat "Yes!"

As for the audience, they, too, were super happy for the now-engaged couple ... snapping photos and shooting videos of their PDA session.

You may recall ... in 2020, Blueface and Chrisean first met on the reality show, "Blue Girls Club," and they soon started dating. Over the next few years, their relationship was the subject of another reality series, "Crazy In Love," which featured the couple constantly breaking up and getting back together, as well as physical abuse allegations and social media drama.

Play video content 9/3/23 Video: Chrisean Rock Gives Birth to Baby Boy During Instagram Live

In September 2023, Chrisean gave birth to their child, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr., despite Blueface saying the child was not his. After several more breakups, Blueface recently rekindled his romance with Chrisean ... and now they're engaged.