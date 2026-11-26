Hundreds of Thousands Already in the Dark

Millions of Americans could be spending Thanksgiving in the dark ... with powerful storms threatening to knock out electricity for days and throw holiday dinner plans into chaos.

More than 400,000 homes and businesses were already without power Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.com ... with Virginia and Missouri among the hardest-hit states.

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At least 20 states are at risk of blackouts as fierce winds and heavy snow threaten to topple trees and take down power lines.

And the timing couldn't be worse ... some of the nastiest weather is expected to slam the Northeast just as families sit down to carve their turkeys.

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AccuWeather meteorologists warn some Americans could be without power for days, while the National Weather Service is warning of wind gusts of up to 70 MPH and dangerous flooding along parts of the East Coast.

States of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey ... and, as we reported, the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has already been pushed to Saturday.

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Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are bracing for heavy snowfall, and unusually high tides are threatening to flood communities along the West Coast.

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