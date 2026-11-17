Americans are not taking the string of outages -- from the FAA to Chase Bank -- well ... and are buying up bottled water and other essentials out of fear that things will take a turn quickly ... and they're buying in bulk from Costco.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip told Bloomberg that 21 of the 26 "high-ticket generators" available online at Costco are sold out. He also noted customers started to increase their buying of rice, canned goods, water, batteries and other essentials in October ... and it has continued through today.

Play video content Video: President Trump Brushes Off Concerns Over Outages Impacting Microsoft, FAA and More Youtube/@WhiteHouse

The outage drama didn't start until last week when Microsoft Outlook and Teams went out for a lengthy period … followed by the FAA having issues leading to a nationwide ground stop ... and then Chase Bank had issues this week. Americans are also spooked after Apple Pay had problems and the National Weather Service reported an outage.

Government officials say the outages are not connected, but many Americans are concerned that may not be the truth.

Play video content Video: JD Vance Says Government Is Preparing for Potential Fallout From Outages Fox News

Vice President JD Vance said not to be worried about the situation but admitted the government was preparing for the worst.

Play video content Video: Gavin Newsom Bashes President Trump Over Outages Response TMZ DC

Gavin Newsom also questioned whether Americans should be worried … despite President Trump telling citizens that this is just part of life.