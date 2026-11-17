JD Vance Says Government Is Preparing For 'Worst Outcomes' Amid Series of Outages
JD Vance We're Preparing For the Worst ... No Need to Panic!!!
JD Vance says good government means preparing for the worst ... but he's not advocating for people to start building doomsday bunkers.
The vice president addressed issues plaguing everyday Americans in recent days during a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham.
In the interview, Vance mentioned friends who have asked if they should start building a bunker and stocking up on food and water ... and he says he's told them it isn't something they need to do.
Vance said, "We don't see a crisis coming down, but you have to be prepared for everything."
He also added that the government wants to prevent the worst outcomes -- but, if the government can't prevent the worst, then it at least should be prepared.
As you know ... a series of outages has thrown Americans into a state of panic -- with many like Sen. Josh Hawley believing the nationwide ground stop and issues with online banking could actually be related to cyberattacks.
Federal officials and the private companies affected have denied that cyberattacks are at the heart of the issues.