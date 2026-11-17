Play video content Video: JD Vance Says Government Is Preparing for Potential Fallout From Outages Fox News

JD Vance says good government means preparing for the worst ... but he's not advocating for people to start building doomsday bunkers.

The vice president addressed issues plaguing everyday Americans in recent days during a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham.

In the interview, Vance mentioned friends who have asked if they should start building a bunker and stocking up on food and water ... and he says he's told them it isn't something they need to do.

Vance said, "We don't see a crisis coming down, but you have to be prepared for everything."

He also added that the government wants to prevent the worst outcomes -- but, if the government can't prevent the worst, then it at least should be prepared.

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

As you know ... a series of outages has thrown Americans into a state of panic -- with many like Sen. Josh Hawley believing the nationwide ground stop and issues with online banking could actually be related to cyberattacks.