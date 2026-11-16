Washington, D.C., has halted all Amtrak trains going in and out of the city ... and reports indicate it's because a person was run over in a different state.

Here's the deal ... on Monday afternoon, Amtrak posted on X that service around D.C. has stopped due to local municipal officials placing a hold on the tracks.

Hello. As this was done by local municipal government, we are unable to provide an ETA. We apologize for any inconvenience this delay may have caused and appreciate your patience and understanding. For customers waiting to board, please be aware that your train may make up time and arrive or depart earlier than previously estimated. Please stay near your boarding area and continue monitoring https://t.co/FZk7glYHhk, the Amtrak app, and station announcements for the latest updates. @Amtrak

The company stated the municipal government issued the hold ... and it couldn't say when trains would start running again. Amtrak also didn't give a reason for the hold.

NEW:Amtrak service out of Union Station delayed after the agency says a trespasser was hit on the tracks. Per @Amtrak train 2112(16) traveling from D.C. to NY Penn Station at 12 p.m. when an individual who was trespassing came into contact with train near New Carrollton, Maryland @AdamTuss

However, a local D.C. NBC transportation reporter, Adam Tuss, got to the bottom of the story ... revealing that a trespasser came into contact with an Amtrak train heading from D.C. to New York City. The trespasser's condition is unknown at this time.

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Tuss says Amtrak is working with local law enforcement. No one on board the train was hurt.

Obviously, this is just the latest in a series of outages and snafus Americans have been dealing with since late last week. On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop ... insisting all planes stay on the ground because of a network updating issue.